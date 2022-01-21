How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and New York, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: New York takes on Carolina, aims for 4th straight win

New York Rangers (26-10-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Rangers take on Carolina.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-3-0 against division opponents. Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The Rangers are 6-1-0 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 23 assists and has 39 points this season. Teuvo Teravainen has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 25 goals and has 36 points. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Martin Necas: out (covid-19).

Rangers: None listed.