How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and New York, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: MSG+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $64.99

Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina faces New York on 3-game skid

New York Rangers (39-18-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -202, Rangers +167; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will try to end its three-game slide when the Hurricanes take on New York.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-6-1 against division opponents. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo averaging 0.7.

The Rangers are 8-5-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New York averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 80 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Carolina won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 61 points, scoring 27 goals and registering 34 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-17 in 62 games this season. Chris Kreider has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Rangers: None listed.