 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

NHL TV Guide: How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Live Online on May 20, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

New York, Carolina, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against New York

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -181, Rangers +153; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall and 13-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have scored 277 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

New York has gone 52-24-6 overall with a 14-8-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a +46 scoring differential, with 250 total goals scored and 204 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nino Niederreiter has scored 24 goals with 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Andrew Copp has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.