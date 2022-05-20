NHL TV Guide: How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Live Online on May 20, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

When: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

New York, Carolina, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against New York

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -181, Rangers +153; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall and 13-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have scored 277 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

New York has gone 52-24-6 overall with a 14-8-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have a +46 scoring differential, with 250 total goals scored and 204 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nino Niederreiter has scored 24 goals with 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Andrew Copp has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).