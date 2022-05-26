 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Playoff Game 5 Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

In Carolina, New York, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes, Rangers face off with series tied 2-2

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -145, Rangers +122; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes for game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 4-1 in the last matchup.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall with a 13-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a +77 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 200 given up.

New York is 52-24-6 overall with a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have allowed 204 goals while scoring 250 for a +46 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has scored 30 goals with 39 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 22 goals and 74 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

