Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on February 11, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is available with fuboTV.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: New York brings 4-game win streak into matchup with Carolina

New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (34-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -224, Rangers +187; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes trying to prolong a four-game win streak.

Carolina has a 13-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 34-9-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 134 goals while scoring 170 for a +36 scoring differential.

New York has a 6-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 29-14-8 record overall. The Rangers have gone 26-3-1 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Rangers won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 23 goals and 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Rangers: None listed.