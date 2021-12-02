How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Ottawa faces Carolina, aims to stop 6-game slide

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (4-15-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -304, Senators +241; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to end its six-game losing streak when the Senators play Carolina.

The Hurricanes are 7-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The Senators are 1-3-0 against opponents from the Atlantic. Ottawa averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 18 total penalties.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with 15 assists and has 19 points this season. Sebastian Aho has 8 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with eight goals and has 14 points. Zach Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Senators: 1-9-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Ethan Bear: out (health protocols), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Josh Brown: out (upper body).