Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on February 24, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

In Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes try to keep win streak alive, host the Senators

Ottawa Senators (27-25-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-10-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Ottawa Senators.

Carolina has a 38-10-8 record overall and a 20-6-2 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a 34-4-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Ottawa has gone 11-13-2 in road games and 27-25-4 overall. The Senators have allowed 179 goals while scoring 170 for a -9 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 25 goals and 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jake Sanderson: out (upper-body), Nick Holden: out (upper body).