How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina hosts Philadelphia after overtime win

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-1-0, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -156, Flyers +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after the Hurricanes knocked off Tampa Bay 2-1 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are 2-0-0 against division opponents. Carolina ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

The Flyers are 1-0-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with seven goals, adding eight assists and totaling 15 points. Sebastian Aho has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-eight in 11 games this season. Sean Couturier has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).