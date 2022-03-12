 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, North Carolina, and Nationally the game will be available on ABC and ESPN+, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While it is available on Hulu Live TV, unlike other ESPN+ games it is not simulcast on the Hulu SVOD plan. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Whether you live in Philadelphia or Raleigh, or are out-of-market, you can stream this game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Hurricanes host the Flyers following shutout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (18-29-10, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-5, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after the Hurricanes shut out Colorado 2-0. Antti Raanta earned the victory in the net for Carolina after recording 36 saves.

The Hurricanes are 10-5-0 against division opponents. Carolina has scored 192 goals and is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 25.

The Flyers are 4-10-4 in division games. Philadelphia ranks 30th in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Carolina won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 34 assists and has 59 points this season. Teuvo Teravainen has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 24 total assists and has 41 points. Cam Atkinson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Flyers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.