How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Pittsburgh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina faces Pittsburgh, seeks 4th straight home win

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-8, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (37-12-5, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -151, Penguins +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts Pittsburgh aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 19-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina is third in the Eastern Conference recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Penguins are 10-4-1 in division play. Pittsburgh is ninth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Kris Letang with 0.8.

In their last matchup on Feb. 20, Carolina won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-19 in 43 games this season. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 26 goals and has 55 points. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).