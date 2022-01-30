How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and San Francisco, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina puts home win streak on the line against San Jose

San Jose Sharks (22-19-3, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (30-9-2, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -282, Sharks +228; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts San Jose aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 15-4-1 on their home ice. Carolina ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The Sharks are 11-10-1 on the road. San Jose is 19th in the Western Conference with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

San Jose beat Carolina 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 44 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 47 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 26 assists. Tomas Hertl has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Sharks: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body), Mario Ferraro: day to day (upper body).