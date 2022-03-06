How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Seattle, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Kraken vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina hosts Seattle after Staal's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (17-35-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-12-5, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -313, Kraken +250; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Penguins.

The Hurricanes are 20-4-2 on their home ice. Carolina is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 24.

The Kraken have gone 7-18-2 away from home. Seattle averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

Seattle beat Carolina 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 24 goals, adding 33 assists and totaling 57 points. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-nine in 39 games this season. Calle Jarnkrok has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).