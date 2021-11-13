How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and St. Louis, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: St. Louis visits Carolina after Kyrou's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (8-2-2, first in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-2-0, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -136, Blues +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Carolina Hurricanes after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-1-0 in home games. Carolina ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

The Blues have gone 5-1-1 away from home. St. Louis ranks third in the NHL recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.5 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 15 total points for the Hurricanes, seven goals and eight assists. Vincent Trocheck has eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Kyrou has 14 total points while scoring five goals and totaling nine assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Martin Necas: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: out (undisclosed).

Blues: Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).