 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After winning their respective opening round games, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Lightning vs. Hurricanes Online

7-Day Free Trial: Lightning/Hurricanes

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch game on NBC or NBCSN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10: Lightning/Hurricanes

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Watch Local Pre- and Post-Game Coverage

In Tampa, you can watch the pre- and post-game show on Bally Sports Sun, while in Carolina, they will air on Bally Sports South, both of which are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

How to Stream Round 2: Lightning vs. Hurricanes Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Lightning/Hurricanes series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Nationally, the games will be available on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and USA Network, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, May 30, 5:00 p.m.: Lightning @ Hurricanes | NBCSN
Game 2-7: TBD: Lightning @ Hurricanes | NBCSN

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Network--
NBC--
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network, NBC, Bally Sports Sun, and Bally Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Network and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Lightning/Hurricanes Playoff Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.