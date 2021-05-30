2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes Live Online For Free Without Cable

After winning their respective opening round games, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Lightning vs. Hurricanes Online

When: Starting May 30th at 5pm ET

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

TV: NBCSN

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch game on NBC or NBCSN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Watch Local Pre- and Post-Game Coverage

In Tampa, you can watch the pre- and post-game show on Bally Sports Sun, while in Carolina, they will air on Bally Sports South, both of which are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

How to Stream Round 2: Lightning vs. Hurricanes Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Lightning/Hurricanes series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Nationally, the games will be available on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and USA Network, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, May 30, 5:00 p.m.: Lightning @ Hurricanes | NBCSN

Game 2-7: TBD: Lightning @ Hurricanes | NBCSN

All Live TV Streaming Options