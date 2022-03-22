How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Tampa, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina takes on Tampa Bay on 4-game slide

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-16-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-15-6, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina aims to stop its four-game slide when the Hurricanes take on Tampa Bay.

The Hurricanes are 21-11-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina has scored 202 goals and is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 27.

The Lightning are 21-10-3 in conference play. Tampa Bay ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 27.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Carolina won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony DeAngelo leads the Hurricanes with a plus-18 in 44 games this season. Aho has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 44 total assists and has 61 points. Brayden Point has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: None listed.