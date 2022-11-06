 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Carolina and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Sling TV's Orange Plan, which is 50% OFF For a Limited Time. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Carolina aims to keep win streak alive, hosts Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -153, Maple Leafs +130; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of four straight games.

Carolina is 3-1-0 at home and 8-2-1 overall. The Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals while scoring 36 for a +5 scoring differential.

Toronto has gone 1-3-2 in road games and 6-4-2 overall. The Maple Leafs have committed 56 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 3-2. Auston Matthews scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored seven goals with 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has seven goals and seven assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Maple Leafs: Jordie Benn: out (groin), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

