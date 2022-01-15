 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Vancouver heads to Carolina for non-conference showdown

Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-8-2, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina takes on Vancouver in a non-conference matchup.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-4-1 in home games. Carolina ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 15.

The Canucks are 8-10-2 on the road. Vancouver ranks 31st in the Western Conference with 33.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 12, Vancouver won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals, adding 22 assists and totaling 37 points. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

J.T. Miller has 36 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jaccob Slavin: out (covid-19 protocol).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols).

