How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Washington, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Capitals visit the Hurricanes after Ovechkin's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -134, Capitals +112; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Carolina Hurricanes after Alex Ovechkin scored three goals in the Capitals’ 4-3 victory over the Panthers.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-1-0 against division opponents. Carolina ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 10.

The Capitals are 4-1-0 against the rest of their division. Washington averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dmitry Orlov leads the team averaging 0.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho has 20 total points for the Hurricanes, 10 goals and 10 assists. Seth Jarvis has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 18 goals and has 36 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ethan Bear: out (health protocols).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).