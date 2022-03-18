 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh and Washington, you can stream Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Capitals visit the Hurricanes after Mantha's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (34-18-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-5, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -153, Capitals +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host Washington after Anthony Mantha scored two goals in the Capitals’ 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-6-0 against division opponents. Carolina ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

The Capitals are 12-5-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Washington ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 38.

In their last meeting on March 3, Washington won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 34 assists and has 61 points this season. Teuvo Teravainen has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Evgeny Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 40 total assists and has 60 points. Ovechkin has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (hip), Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Capitals: Lars Eller: out (covid-19).

