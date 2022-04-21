How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview: Winnipeg faces Carolina on 3-game road slide

Winnipeg Jets (35-31-11, sixth in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (49-20-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hits the road against Carolina looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Hurricanes have gone 27-8-4 in home games. Carolina ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Jets are 16-16-8 on the road. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Carolina won 4-2. Jaccob Slavin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 77 total points for the Hurricanes, 36 goals and 41 assists. Jordan Staal has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 87 points, scoring 43 goals and collecting 44 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Staal: day to day (upper body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper-body).