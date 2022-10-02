How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Week 4 Game Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Carolina Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV?

You can watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets including Charlotte and Phoenix. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ESPN and NBC.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals on fuboTV?

You can watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can you stream Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can You Stream Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals on NFL+?

If the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Game Preview: Panthers seek to continue complete dominance over Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers.

Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have.

The Panthers have owned the series matchup against the Cardinals, winning 14 of 19 games, including six straight victories. They’ve defeated Arizona in each of the last three seasons — twice with Murray as the starting QB — and six straight times overall dating to 2015 by a whopping average margin of 35-17.

Two of those wins came in the playoffs, including the 2015 NFC championship game in which the Panthers destroyed the Cardinals 49-15 to reach their second Super Bowl.

“It means something,” defensive end Brian Burns said. “I would say from the history we have always had their number and always had it out for them.”

You have to go back to 2013 when Carson Palmer was playing quarterback for the Cardinals’ last win against the Panthers.

Of course, right now both teams are simply thinking about getting back to .500 after starting the season 1-2 when they meet Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule knows getting a win against Murray won’t be easy. Rhule called Murray one of the great quarterbacks in the league, citing his “magical” ability to extend plays as he did earlier this season in an overtime victory over Las Vegas.

Rhule also remembers facing Murray in college when the QB threw six touchdowns and ran for another score in Oklahoma’s 63-33 win over Rhule’s Baylor Bears.

“I saw him do things in college that made me just want to walk off the field,” Rhule said. “We sacked him and knocked the ball out of his hands, it bounced on the ground three times; he picked it up and threw it for an 18-yard first down. He’s one of the most amazing players I’ve ever seen.”

KYLER AT 50

Murray is still a young quarterback, but he’s far from a rookie.

Now in his fourth NFL season, he’ll play his 50th professional game Sunday.

“Fifty games? That’s a lot of games,” Murray said. “It doesn’t feel like it, honestly. That’s crazy.”

Murray was the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019. He’s already a two-time Pro Bowl selection and helped lead the Cardinals to a playoff berth last season.

He said he has learned a lot over 50 games, but the biggest is simply perseverance.

“You’ve just got to keep going,” Murray said. “Control what you can control. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs. But it’s a long season — one game doesn’t make or break you. The team knows that, the locker room knows that, so you can’t dwell on how we feel right now.”

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

The Cardinals are very thin at receiver right now with injuries to A.J. Green and Antoine Wesley.

They’re also very small.

After Green left last Sunday’s game against the Rams with a knee injury, the Cardinals were left with the 5-foot-7 Greg Dortch and the 5-foot-9 Andy Isabella and Marquise Brown.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes Rondale Moore can return this week, which will help. But Moore is also just 5-7, so that doesn’t help the height problem.

“We’ve just got to be smart about how we maximize those guys and utilize them, take advantage of what they do well,” Kingsbury said.

Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is also out while he misses the fourth game of a six-game suspension for breaking the NFL’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs.

JUST GET OPEN

This season has been a struggle so far for Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has the second-lowest completion in the league and is 25th overall in QB rating.

Rhule has refused to place all of the blame on his new quarterback, challenging the team’s wide receivers to do a better job of getting separation from defenders.

“Get open and the ball will come your way,” Rhule said.

Rhule added of Mayfield: “I think Baker’s going to be play great this week. He’s focused. He’s prepared.”

PINEIRO’S POP

There was a bit of panic from the Panthers when kicker Zane Gonzalez was lost for the year with a groin injury in the preseason.

But replacement Eddy Pineiro, who lost a training camp competition to Greg Zuerlein with the Jets, has been up to the task. He’s 7 of 7 on field goal attempts and is perfect on extra points, too.

TAKING IT AWAY

The Panthers failed to register a takeaway in their first two games, but they turned things around last week against the Saints with three takeaways to get back to even on the season in the turnover differential.

Carolina blitzed more against Jameis Winston and they’re expected to use that same strategy to get Murray off his mark Sunday.