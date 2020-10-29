How to Live Stream TNF: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network and Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The game will be available in 4K directly from the fuboTV interface, or with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox App. If you want to stream on just your mobile device, you can watch for free on the Yahoo Sports! or NFL App.

While they hoped that he would return, the Panthers will be without Christian McCaffrey for another week. Carolina (3-4) will rely on Teddy Bridgewater to get the ball to DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. Mike Davis will take McCaffrey spot in the backfield.

Atlanta (1-6) had a heart breaking last second loss to the Lions last week, when RB Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown instead of running out the clock with a field goal. The team has had three almost sure wins turn against them, which has to be a frustration for Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.