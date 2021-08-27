How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers Week 3 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 27, 2021: TV Channels

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Carolina Panthers face the Pittsburgh Steelers from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The game is airing exclusively on KDKA and WSOC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

In Charlotte the game is streaming on WSOC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on KDKA, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Outside of those markets, you can also watch the game on:

Pittsburgh KDKA (CBS/2 - Pittsburgh)

WTAJ (CBS/10 - Altoona)

WHP (CBS/21 - Harrisburg)

WSWB (CW/38 - Scranton)

WFXP (FOX/66 - Erie)

WCMH (NBC/4 - Columbus OH)

WKBN (CBS/27 - Youngstown OH)

WTOV (FOX/9.2 - Wheeling WV)

WQCW (CW/30 - Charleston WV)

WWCW (CW/21-27 - Roanoke VA)

KYUR (ABC/13 - Anchorage AK)

KATN (ABC/2 - Fairbanks AK)

KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu) Carolina WSOC (ABC/9 - Charlotte)

WRAL (NBC/5 - Raleigh/Durham)

WFMY (CBS/2 - Greensboro NC)

WITN (NBC/7 - Greenville NC)

WSFX (FOX/26 - Wilmington NC)

WYFF (NBC/4 - Greenville SC)

WMBF (NBC/32 - Myrtle Beach)

WACH (FOX/57 - Columbia SC)

WCSC (CBS/5 - Charleston SC)

WVEC (ABC/13 - Norfolk VA)

WJBF (ABC/6 - Augusta GA)

WJCL (ABC/22 - Savannah GA)

