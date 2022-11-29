How to Watch ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
In July 2011, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The shocking case captivated Americans and left many questions unanswered. Now, more than a decade later, Peacock is giving viewers an opportunity to hear Casey’s side of the story in a new three-episode docuseries titled “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.” In a series of interviews, she retells the events in hopes of setting the record straight. You can watch “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 29
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’
For the first time on camera, Casey Anthony is retelling her entire story from start to finish, touching on the investigation, trial, her time behind bars, and more. Since Casey’s case first hit headlines, many assumptions have been made. Even after she was found not guilty, people believed she was involved in her toddler daughter’s death. In “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” she specifically addresses the claims and accusations against her.
In addition to featuring Casey’s personal retelling, the docuseries includes behind-the-scenes footage and an exclusive look at the defense’s argument. Some of these details have never been shared before.
Director and showrunner Alexandra Dean explained why she wanted to give Casey the chance to tell her story. She said, “Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself.”
Can You Stream ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ For Free?
Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. To watch “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” and other Peacock original series, you will have to sign up for a paid subscription.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.