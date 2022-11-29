How to Watch ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

In July 2011, Casey Anthony was found not guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. The shocking case captivated Americans and left many questions unanswered. Now, more than a decade later, Peacock is giving viewers an opportunity to hear Casey’s side of the story in a new three-episode docuseries titled “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.” In a series of interviews, she retells the events in hopes of setting the record straight. You can watch “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies” starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’

For the first time on camera, Casey Anthony is retelling her entire story from start to finish, touching on the investigation, trial, her time behind bars, and more. Since Casey’s case first hit headlines, many assumptions have been made. Even after she was found not guilty, people believed she was involved in her toddler daughter’s death. In “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” she specifically addresses the claims and accusations against her.

In addition to featuring Casey’s personal retelling, the docuseries includes behind-the-scenes footage and an exclusive look at the defense’s argument. Some of these details have never been shared before.

Director and showrunner Alexandra Dean explained why she wanted to give Casey the chance to tell her story. She said, “Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself.”

