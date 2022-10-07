How to Watch ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you’re stuck looking for a more family-friendly medieval fantasy than “House of the Dragon,” Prime Video has the movie for you. Available to stream starting Friday, Oct. 7, “Catherine Called Birdy” offers a thrilling medieval adventure, told from the point of view of its heroine, a 12-year-old girl who finds herself facing more responsibilities than most adults have to deal with. The film is an adaptation of the Newbery award-winning book of the same name, and you can watch it exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

About ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

The year is 1290. Lady Catherine (also known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn, who rule the Medieval English town of Stonebridge. Stonebridge Manor is not just Birdy’s home, it’s a world of fantasy and escape for her, but like her family, the house has seen better days. Financially destitute and completely obsessed with obtaining new riches, Lord Rollo sees his daughter as his bargaining chip out of fiscal ruin and intends to marry her off to a wealthier man in exchange for gold and more territory.

But Birdy, like the strongest legendary young heroines, is intelligent and full of spirit. She’s ready to stall any suitor that comes calling in increasingly ingenious ways. Her intellect, defiant will, and foundational belief in her fundamental right to choose for herself put her on a collision course with her parents, who see her as nothing more than a prize to sell off. When the worst suitor of all arrives, Rollo and Aislinn are presented with the ultimate choice, demonstrate their love for their daughter, or help themselves stave off financial ruin.

Can You Stream ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ For Free?

If you’re not already subscribed to Prime Video, you can! Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial to its service for new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.