How to Watch ‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’ Special Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to celebrate the long life of America’s comedy sweetheart. On Monday, January 31 at 10 PM ET, NBC will be honoring Betty White legendary television star with an hourlong primetime special called “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” following her death at the age of 99. Watch for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or the next day with a subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl’

In the special, friends and celebrities will pay tribute to Betty with an hour of clips that are a hallmark of her decades-long career. A month after her passing and two weeks after what would have been White’s 100th birthday, “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” will be an emotional watch for many, especially since there were celebrations, such as a movie event, that would have ushered her into her 100th year of life.

Famous stars in the special include President Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, among others.

Betty White was best known for her role as Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” along with her character Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Her long line of credits includes “The Golden Palace,” “The Betty White Show,” “Bones,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Community,” “You Again,” “Boston Legal,” “Ladies Man,” and so many other titles.

She won Emmys for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1975 and 1976), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Golden Girls” (1986), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “The John Larroquette Show” (1996) and “Saturday Night Live”(2010).

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch ‘Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl‘ on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

