How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After a three-year hiatus, “Celebrity Big Brother” is finally back. The “Big Brother” spin-off, featuring celebrity contestants, premiered in 2018 last aired in early 2019. The three-night “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3 premiere begins on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m.

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

“Celebrity Big Brother” features 11 celebrities competing for the number one spot. They’re all stuck in a house together and have no connection to the outside world. They’re on video 24/7 and fans can even watch live streams online.

Through a series of competitions, the celebs will slowly be eliminated until just one is left standing. Each eliminated contestant gets to be on the jury, which makes the final decision as the season comes to an end.

Julie Chen Moonves resumes her role as host, as she has since 2000. Season 3’s cast includes:

Former NBA star Lamar Odom

Olympian ice-skater Mirai Nagasu

Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler

Designer and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Judge Carson Kressley

TV Personality and daughter of singer John Mellencamp, Teddi Mellencamp

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Cynthia Bailey

Singer and choreographer Todrick Hall

*NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick

“Diff'rent Strokes” actor Todd Bridges

“Saturday Night Live’s” Chris Kattan

UFC Fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate

Make sure to mark your calendars for Celebrity Big Brother 3. Each episode will have a different date and time.



The 3-Night Premiere begins Wednesday, February 2nd at 8pm.



For the exact times, look at the next tweet in the thread or look at the chart.#BBWiki #CBBUS3 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/jnkQf1MUsz — The Big Brother Wiki (@bigbrotherwikia) January 26, 2022

How to Stream ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch "Celebrity Big Brother" season 3 premiere live on CBS. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.