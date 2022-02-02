 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Celebrity Big Brother

How to Watch ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

After a three-year hiatus, “Celebrity Big Brother” is finally back. The “Big Brother” spin-off, featuring celebrity contestants, premiered in 2018 last aired in early 2019. The three-night “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3 premiere begins on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

“Celebrity Big Brother” features 11 celebrities competing for the number one spot. They’re all stuck in a house together and have no connection to the outside world. They’re on video 24/7 and fans can even watch live streams online.

Through a series of competitions, the celebs will slowly be eliminated until just one is left standing. Each eliminated contestant gets to be on the jury, which makes the final decision as the season comes to an end.

Julie Chen Moonves resumes her role as host, as she has since 2000. Season 3’s cast includes:

Celebrity Big Brother

February 7, 2018

Follow a group of American celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving a grand prize.

How to Stream ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3 premiere live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.