How to Watch Celebrity IOU Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Celebrity IOU is back for another season. The HGTV series follows Hollywood A-listers as they “express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears.” The show is back on HGTV tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the ‘Celebrity IOU Season Premiere

When: Monday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: HGTV

The show, which premiered back in April, touched down with a handful of A-listers. Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé all joined the Property Brothers and helped change the lives of their loved ones. This time around, Celebrity IOU is upping the ante, onboarding Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney and Rainn Wilson.

“Celebrity IOU is so full of heart and just the kind of feel-good energy we all need right now,” Jonathan said in a statement. “The idea of giving back resonates with everyone—and, for us, working with these incredibly thoughtful celebrities is so uplifting.”

It’s no surprise that the show would come back for another season, the blockbuster series’ first season captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history, HGTV reports.

