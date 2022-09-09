How to Watch ‘Central Park’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Season 3 of the adult animated musical comedy “Central Park” debuts this week on Apple TV+ following the Season 2 conclusion last summer. The new season kicks off on Friday, Sept. 9 and you won’t want to miss it. The first three episodes drop on Friday with one episode premiering each Friday through Nov. 18 for a total of 13 episodes. You can watch “Central Park” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Central Park’

About ‘Central Park’

“Central Park” follows a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park. Along the way, they end up saving the park. In Season 3, Bitsy is still trying to purchase the park. Meanwhile, Paige officially secures her first book deal, so she’s preoccupied with that. Owen is working on a promotional campaign in hopes of drawing more people into the park.

Central Park May 29, 2020 An animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in a castle in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off a hotel heiress, Bitsy Brandenham, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. This season, original cast member Kristen Bell returns to the series in a new role. She left the show in Season 1 but will be back as Abby, Paige’s little sister.

Several guest stars will appear throughout the third season, including Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier, and others.

Can You Stream ‘Central Park’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial that you can use to stream “Central Park” and all other Apple Originals. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99. If you have already used a free trial, you will have to subscribe to watch “Central Park.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Central Park’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com