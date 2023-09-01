How to Watch Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons High School Football Game Live Without Cable

It's Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NFHS Network, in a high school football matchup that no Florida fan will want to miss! Both teams are 1-0, and though CM is a nationally-ranked squad, fans shouldn’t expect Cardinal Gibbons to back down from the challenge, especially in front of a home crowd! You can watch the game with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons

The Chaminade-Madonna Lions of Hollywood, Fla. are 1-0 this season, after sending their Week 1 opponent St. Frances Academy back to Maryland with a 35-14 loss. The Lions looked every bit like the seventh-ranked high school football team in the nation during the game, and are ready to try to continue their winning ways this week.

But to do so, they’ll have to get by the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs. The Chiefs of Ft. Lauderdale played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders of North Carolina last week, overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to walk away with a 28-21 victory. Quarterback Michael Merdinger will need to summon the same type of magic this week to beat Chaminade-Madonna.

Not at this time. The CM-Cardinal Gibbons matchup is exclusively headed to NFHS Network, which does not provide a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

