 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network High School Football

How to Watch Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

It's Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NFHS Network, in a high school football matchup that no Florida fan will want to miss! Both teams are 1-0, and though CM is a nationally-ranked squad, fans shouldn’t expect Cardinal Gibbons to back down from the challenge, especially in front of a home crowd! You can watch the game with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons High School Football Game

  • When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.
  • Location: Cardinal Gibbons High School | 2900 NE 47th St, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County FL.
  • TV: NFHS Network.
  • Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons

The Chaminade-Madonna Lions of Hollywood, Fla. are 1-0 this season, after sending their Week 1 opponent St. Frances Academy back to Maryland with a 35-14 loss. The Lions looked every bit like the seventh-ranked high school football team in the nation during the game, and are ready to try to continue their winning ways this week.

But to do so, they’ll have to get by the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs. The Chiefs of Ft. Lauderdale played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders of North Carolina last week, overcoming a 14-point halftime deficit to walk away with a 28-21 victory. Quarterback Michael Merdinger will need to summon the same type of magic this week to beat Chaminade-Madonna.

Can You Stream Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons High School Football Game for Free?

Not at this time. The CM-Cardinal Gibbons matchup is exclusively headed to NFHS Network, which does not provide a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Chaminade-Madonna vs. Cardinal Gibbons on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch Highlights of Chaminade-Madonna's Win Over St. Frances in Week 1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.