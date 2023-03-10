How to Watch ‘Chang Can Dunk’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

There’s a brand new original film coming to Disney+ on Friday, March 10! “Chang Can Dunk” centers on a young Asian-American teen and basketball fanatic who just wants to dunk and get the girl ends up learning much more about himself, his best friends, and his mother. Will he be able to make the leap, despite a stature that is built more for layups than for stuffing the rock home? You can watch Chang Can Dunk with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Chang Can Dunk’

“Chang Can Dunk” follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming.

The bet leads the 5’ 8” Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and even his family.

Director Jingyi Shao said of the film “This movie is my love letter to basketball and about how it helped me better understand family, friendship and the Asian American/immigrant experience, about growing up and taking responsibility even when the odds are against you, and about learning to believe in yourself and break through not only the barriers set by others but more importantly, the barriers set by YOURSELF.”

Can you watch ‘Chang Can Dunk’ for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Chang Can Dunk as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch ‘Chang Can Dunk’ offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Chang Can Dunk and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Chang Can Dunk’?

You can watch Chang Can Dunk on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Chang Can Dunk’ Trailer