How to Watch North Carolina vs. Charleston Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Charleston Cougars face the #18 North Carolina Tar Heels from TD Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charleston Cougars vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Charleston vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network

North Carolina vs. Charleston Game Preview: No. 18 UNC takes on Charleston

No. 18 North Carolina (2-0) vs. College of Charleston (3-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits College of Charleston in an early season matchup. Each team won at home in their last game. College of Charleston earned a 79-72 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday, while North Carolina emerged with a 94-87 win over Brown on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: College of Charleston has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Meeks, Dimitrius Underwood, Dalton Bolon and Osinachi Smart have combined to account for 46 percent of all Cougars points this season.MIGHTY MANEK: Brady Manek has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: College of Charleston has scored 90.3 points per game and allowed 74.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is rated second among CAA teams with an average of 90.3 points per game.