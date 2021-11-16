 Skip to Content
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Charleston Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Charleston Cougars face the #18 North Carolina Tar Heels from TD Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charleston Cougars vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Charleston vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Charleston vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Charleston vs. North Carolina game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charleston vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Charleston vs. North Carolina game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charleston vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Charleston vs. North Carolina game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charleston vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Charleston vs. North Carolina game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charleston vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Charleston vs. North Carolina game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Charleston vs. North Carolina on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Charleston vs. North Carolina game.

Can you stream Charleston vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Charleston vs. North Carolina game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Charleston vs. North Carolina Live Stream

North Carolina vs. Charleston Game Preview: No. 18 UNC takes on Charleston

No. 18 North Carolina (2-0) vs. College of Charleston (3-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina visits College of Charleston in an early season matchup. Each team won at home in their last game. College of Charleston earned a 79-72 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday, while North Carolina emerged with a 94-87 win over Brown on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: College of Charleston has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Meeks, Dimitrius Underwood, Dalton Bolon and Osinachi Smart have combined to account for 46 percent of all Cougars points this season.MIGHTY MANEK: Brady Manek has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: College of Charleston has scored 90.3 points per game and allowed 74.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is rated second among CAA teams with an average of 90.3 points per game.

