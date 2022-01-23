How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Charlotte and Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Atlanta faces Charlotte on 3-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (20-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (26-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Hornets are 5-4 in division matchups. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference with 49.3 points per game in the paint led by Miles Bridges averaging 10.6.

The Hawks are 5-5 in division games. Atlanta is eighth in the league scoring 111.2 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 5 the Hornets won 130-127 led by 32 points from Bridges, while John Collins scored 31 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Trae Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (hip).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).