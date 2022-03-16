How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Charlotte and Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Atlanta visits Charlotte following Young's 46-point game

Atlanta Hawks (34-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (34-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Trae Young scored 46 points in the Hawks’ 122-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Hornets are 5-7 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte averages 27.4 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 7.3.

The Hawks are 8-5 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta is 17-26 against opponents over .500.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks defeated the Hornets 113-91 in their last meeting on Jan. 24. Young led the Hawks with 30 points, and Ball led the Hornets with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Young averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Hornets: James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot).