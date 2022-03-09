How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast).

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte hosts Boston after Tatum's 54-point outing

Boston Celtics (39-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (32-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Jayson Tatum scored 54 points in the Celtics’ 126-120 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets are 21-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 50.4 points in the paint led by Miles Bridges averaging 10.6.

The Celtics are 28-16 in conference play. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics defeated the Hornets 113-107 in their last matchup on Feb. 3. Josh Richardson led the Celtics with 23 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.5 points and 4.4 assists. Bridges is shooting 46.8% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Tatum is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Marcus Smart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 120.6 points, 49.8 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle).