How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Brooklyn Nets.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Brooklyn takes on Charlotte on 4-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (32-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (32-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a win over Charlotte.

The Hornets are 21-20 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 16-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nets have gone 22-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 16-24 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 24 the Hornets won 111-95 led by 32 points from Miles Bridges, while Kevin Durant scored 38 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Patty Mills is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Nets. Seth Curry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, 50.0 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 109.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: day to day (ankle), James Bouknight: day to day (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Cam Thomas: day to day (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).