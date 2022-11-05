How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

All Live TV Streaming Services

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte faces Brooklyn, looks to stop 3-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (3-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup with Brooklyn after losing three in a row.

Charlotte finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 22.3 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).