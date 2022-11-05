 Skip to Content
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ to watch Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte faces Brooklyn, looks to stop 3-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (3-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup with Brooklyn after losing three in a row.

Charlotte finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 28.1 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 22.3 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

