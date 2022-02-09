How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Chicago and Nationally, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte faces Chicago on 4-game home slide

Chicago Bulls (33-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to stop its four-game home slide with a win over Chicago.

The Hornets are 18-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is ninth in the NBA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Bulls have gone 22-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.8 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 133-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 108.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), James Bouknight: out (wrist), Cody Martin: out (foot), Gordon Hayward: day to day (ankle).

Bulls: Coby White: day to day (adductor), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).