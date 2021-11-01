How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte hosts conference rival Cleveland

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hornets -5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces Charlotte in Eastern Conference action Monday.

Charlotte went 20-22 in Eastern Conference action and 18-18 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hornets averaged 109.5 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.9% from behind the arc last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 123-112 in the last meeting on Oct. 22. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 30 points, and Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 33 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: day to day (personal), Isaac Okoro: day to day (left hamstring).