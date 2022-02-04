How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Cleveland visits Charlotte, aims to stop road losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Cavaliers face Charlotte.

The Hornets are 18-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 16.2 fast break points led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.0.

The Cavaliers are 17-11 in conference play. Cleveland is 15-13 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 113-110 on Nov. 1, with Jarrett Allen scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Darius Garland averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 104.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (reconditioning).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (back).