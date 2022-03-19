How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets play the Mavericks on 3-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (43-27, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (35-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Hornets take on Dallas.

The Hornets have gone 17-17 at home. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 114.9 points and is shooting 46.2%.

The Mavericks are 20-15 on the road. Dallas ranks second in the league allowing only 103.8 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 120-96 on Dec. 14. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 19.5 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 121.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 106.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: out (personal), Theo Pinson: out (finger).