How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Cunningham, Pistons square off against the Hornets

Detroit Pistons (6-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action.

The Hornets are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 116.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 46.8%.

The Pistons are 5-17 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit gives up 110.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 105.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Scottie Lewis: out (health protocols), P.J. Washington: out (health and safety protocols), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Derrick Walton Jr.: out (not with team), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).