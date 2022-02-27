How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Ball, Hornets square off against the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (14-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (30-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Charlotte and Detroit will play on Sunday.

The Hornets are 20-18 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 17-23 against opponents over .500.

The Pistons are 10-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 141-119 in the last matchup on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 50.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nick Richards: day to day (foot), Jalen McDaniels: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (back), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle).