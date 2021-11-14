How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Curry leads Golden State against Charlotte after 40-point performance

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (11-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Charlotte Hornets after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors’ 119-93 win against the Chicago Bulls.

The Hornets have gone 3-2 at home. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 26.1 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 7.2.

The Warriors are 3-0 in road games. Golden State leads the Western Conference scoring 116.2 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 114-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 19.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and two steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Curry is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 5.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Jordan Poole is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.8 points, 47.5 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee), Damion Lee: out (hip).