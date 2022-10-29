 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Charlotte Hornets face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

In Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte and Golden State to meet for out-of-conference game

Golden State Warriors (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Golden State face off in non-conference action.

Charlotte went 43-39 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The Hornets gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference games and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Warriors shot 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.