How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on December 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Houston faces Charlotte on 3-game losing streak

Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (17-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Charlotte after losing three straight games.

The Hornets have gone 8-4 in home games. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.4.

The Rockets are 3-16 on the road. Houston is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 146-143 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Christian Wood is averaging 17.2 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 110.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (thigh).