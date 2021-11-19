How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Charlotte plays Indiana, looks for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (6-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Indiana.

The Hornets have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 50.5 points in the paint. Miles Bridges leads the Hornets with 10.4.

The Pacers have gone 3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 20 the Hornets won 123-122 led by 31 points from LaMelo Ball, while Domantas Sabonis scored 33 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 103.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).

Pacers: Chris Duarte: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot).