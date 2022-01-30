How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Hornets play the Clippers in non-conference play

Los Angeles Clippers (25-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Los Angeles meet in non-conference action.

The Hornets have gone 14-7 in home games. Charlotte is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 7.6.

The Clippers have gone 10-14 away from home. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 35.8% from deep. Isaiah Hartenstein leads the Clippers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 8 the Clippers won 120-106 led by 20 points from Paul George, while Ball scored 21 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Luke Kennard is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 12.3 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 15 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (health protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (ankle).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).