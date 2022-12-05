How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Game Online on December 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers

In Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Oubre and Charlotte take on Los Angeles in non-conference play

Los Angeles Clippers (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup.

The Hornets are 4-7 in home games. Charlotte averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Clippers have gone 6-5 away from home. Los Angeles is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring averaging just 106.7 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oubre is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Powell is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Mark Williams: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf), Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (groin).