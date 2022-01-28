How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Charlotte Hornets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Charlotte for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (24-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup.

The Hornets are 13-7 on their home court. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Kai Jones shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lakers have gone 9-13 away from home. Los Angeles has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Hornets 126-123 in overtime in their last meeting on Nov. 9. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 32 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

James averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 29.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (health protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle).

Lakers: Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols), LeBron James: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).